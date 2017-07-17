Once again, Saskatchewan was home to the warmest place in Canada on the weekend.
The town of Coronach in the southeast hit 36.3 C on Sunday, making it the warmest place in Canada for the second time in a week.
Environment Canada says five other Saskatchewan communities had daily highs of 35 C or higher on Sunday:
- Regina: 35.2.
- Val Marie: 35.6.
- Weyburn: 36.2.
- Yellow Grass: 36.
- Last Mountain: 35.3.
