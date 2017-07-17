Once again, Saskatchewan was home to the warmest place in Canada on the weekend.

The town of Coronach in the southeast hit 36.3 C on Sunday, making it the warmest place in Canada for the second time in a week.

Environment Canada says five other Saskatchewan communities had daily highs of 35 C or higher on Sunday: 

  • Regina: 35.2.
  • Val Marie: 35.6.
  • Weyburn: 36.2.
  • Yellow Grass: 36.
  • Last Mountain: 35.3.