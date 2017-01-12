The government has hired a new Saskatchewanderer to promote the province's greatest tourism hits.

Andrew Hiltz from Coronach, Sask., has been appointed to the position. He'll spend the year wandering Saskatchewan touting its sights and sounds through social media and other methods.

He says he has travelled extensively and has been shooting photos and videos as long as he can remember.

"Friends and family have been encouraging me to apply for this job since day one," Hiltz said in a news release.

"This was the first year that the stars aligned and I truly felt ready to take on the challenge."

Hiltz is on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

He'll also be posting on the Saskatchewanderer YouTube channel and the official website.