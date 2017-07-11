It was stormy Monday, but it was also hot, hot, hot around much of the province.

The hot spot in Saskatchewan and the entire country was the village of Coronach, where the temperature hit 37.6 C.

Regina wasn't too far behind at 35.4 C and Saskatoon, which got hammered by hail and heavy rain Monday evening, reached 29.6 C.

Meanwhile, the village of Yellow Grass, SK hit a balmy 36.5 C. The village is famous for recording Canada's hottest recorded temperature of 45 C in 1937.

Ten Environment Canada stations in Saskatchewan communities recorded highs over 35 C Monday with several coming close to breaking records: