Those who say "there's not a lot going on" in Saskatchewan can now stop by the real-life Dog River for a new Corner Gas attraction.

The producers of Corner Gas launched the Dog River Walking Tour — a virtual tour of Corner Gas locations — in Rouleau, Sask., on Wednesday in honour of Canada's 150th birthday.

Rouleau was the shooting location for the show set in the fictional town of Dog River. The hit Canadian TV show about small-town life in the Prairies, which ran from 2004 to 2009, was created by Saskatchewan comedian Brent Butt.

Executive producer Virginia Thompson Day said the show's producers have wanted to do something to benefit the town for years. (CBC News/Micki Cowan)

Executive producer Virginia Thompson Day said the producers gifted the tour to the town since they had to dismantle the show's original set last year because it was in disrepair.

"We wanted to do something that was really sustainable for this town that could tell the Corner Gas story. So someone who doesn't know Corner Gas and doesn't know Saskatchewan will learn about it," said Thompson Day.

The tour launches just a few months ahead of the return of Corner Gas to TV — a new show, Corner Gas Animated, will launch on the Comedy Network in January 2018.

A trip to 'Dog River'

As part of the new walking tour, visitors will get a postcard with a map of Dog River destinations — actual buildings in Rouleau which were used for as shooting locations, each of which has a bronze plaque.

When they scan the QR code in the corner of the plaque, stories and trivia about the building will pop up, along with a photo of how the building will look in the upcoming animated series.

Tourists can go to the Dog River Hotel for drinks and food, stop by the Dog River post office, and see the home of the local newspaper, the Dog River Howler, among other stops.

While Thompson Day said the show's producers didn't expect the kind of fandom Corner Gas garnered, it brought attention to the town of Rouleau, which they've worked with now for 14 years.

"People started to come to the town, like all the time. Thousands and thousands and thousands in the summertime," she said.

When visitors scan the QR code in the corner of each Corner Gas plaque, stories and trivia about the building will pop up. (CBC News/Micki Cowan)

She said they wanted something for the fans that the town could afford to run.

Grant Clarke, Mayor of Rouleau, said the town is excited about the new attraction.

"We've been trying to do something like this for a long time and it was a great idea. We're glad that Corner Gas participated in it and helped make it real," he said.

Depending on popularity, he said they may try and rebuild some parts of the set at some point.

"Now we can concentrate and see if there is enough interest to go ahead and build another set."

Tourists can stop by the Dog River post office, Dog River Hotel and the Howler. (CBC News/Micki Cowan)

He said the show brings in tourists and visitors to the town often and people have even moved there because of Corner Gas.

Blaine MacDonald, from Buffalo Lake, Minn., was on the way to another popular tourist attraction — the Moose Jaw tunnels — and stopped in to see where Corner Gas was filmed with his daughter.

"We have all the DVDs at home," he said.

Don Nesty and his wife also happened to stop in on their way to see family in Estevan, Sask. The fans of the show from Mission, B.C., were trying out the virtual tour.

"I think people that know about Dog River or the show will definitely stop in and check it out," said Nesty. "It's a lot of fun to see all the buildings and all the history of what Brent Butt did with the TV show."