The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning people about undeclared allergens in at least 10 products from the Alberta-based company Good for You Snacks.
The products are being recalled because they're made with milk, soy or wheat.
People with an allergy to milk, soy or wheat, or sensitivity to gluten should not eat the foods but instead return them to the store or toss them in the trash.
The products, which are distributed in Alberta and Saskatchewan, are:
- Jalapeño Jack Corn Snacks
- Three Cheese Nacho Corn Snacks
- Dill Pickle Corn Snacks
- Ketchup Corn Snacks
- Lemon Salt and Pepper Corn Snacks
- Parmesan Garlic Corn Snacks
- White Cheddar Corn Snacks
- Cool Ranch Corn Snacks
- Salt and Vinegar Corn Snacks
- Sundried Tomato Jack Corn Snacks
The CFIA is investigating and there may be more snacks recalled.
No reactions to the products have been reported.