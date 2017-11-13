The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning people about undeclared allergens in at least 10 products from the Alberta-based company Good for You Snacks.

The products are being recalled because they're made with milk, soy or wheat.

People with an allergy to milk, soy or wheat, or sensitivity to gluten should not eat the foods but instead return them to the store or toss them in the trash.

The products, which are distributed in Alberta and Saskatchewan, are:

Jalapeño Jack Corn Snacks

Three Cheese Nacho Corn Snacks

Dill Pickle Corn Snacks

Ketchup Corn Snacks

Lemon Salt and Pepper Corn Snacks

Parmesan Garlic Corn Snacks

White Cheddar Corn Snacks

Cool Ranch Corn Snacks

Salt and Vinegar Corn Snacks

Sundried Tomato Jack Corn Snacks

The CFIA is investigating and there may be more snacks recalled.

No reactions to the products have been reported.