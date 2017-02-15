A series of town hall meetings on privatization of Crown corporations are taking place throughout the province in the coming weeks.

Seven meetings are scheduled to take place. They're being organized by the Saskatchewan union COPE 397 (Canadian Office and Professional Employees Union).

It appears much of the meetings' focus will be on Bill 40, currently still in the reading process, which would define the meaning of "privatization" and allow the provincial government to sell or dissolve 49 per cent of a Crown corporation without going to a referendum.

The meetings are as follows:

Feb. 15 — Prince Albert, 7 p.m. CST, P.A. Union Centre.

Feb. 16 — Tisdale, 7 p.m., town office.

Feb. 18 — Yorkton, 2 p.m., St. Mary's Cultural Centre.

Feb. 27 — Moose Jaw, 7 p.m., Moose Jaw Union Centre.

Feb. 28 — Regina, 7 p.m., Regina Union Centre.

March 1 — Saskatoon, 7 p.m., Anavets.

March 7 — Swift Current, 7 p.m., Holiday Inn Express.

COPE 397 represents workers at Saskatchewan Government Insurance, the University of Regina's faculty association and the Saskatchewan New Democratic Party provincial and caucus office staffers.