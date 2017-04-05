The City of Regina's planning commission meets Wednesday afternoon to discuss expansion in the northwest portion of the city.

The commission will discuss a plan area of roughly 745 hectares of land, which will be home to six neighbourhoods and potentially 36,000 people. The area will be known as Coopertown.

The area is located between Armour Road and Ninth Avenue N., between the in-progress Regina bypass and Courtney Street.

The idea is for Coopertown to be primarily residential, with parks, schools, fire halls and recreational facilities.

The plan, announced in 2013, has been impacted by construction of a new joint-use school.

Infrastructure development and funding will primarily be the responsibility of the developer. The city will then operate and maintain the area through future budgets. Municipal budgets will be impacted in late 2018 or 2019.