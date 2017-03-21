Employees at Regina's Co-op Refinery have turned down the company's final offer, according to a union spokesperson.

Hundreds of workers voted on the offer on Monday, and the ballots weren't counted until early Tuesday morning.

Earlier this month, the refinery handed workers what it called its final offer. Unifor, the company's union, recommended that workers reject the deal.

Both the union and the refinery have been talking since December of 2015. The workers' contract expired in January.

Now that the deal has been rejected, a strike or lockout is a likely possibility.

On March 8, the refinery brought in 50 trailers in response to the labour trouble. The union was concerned the buildings could be used to house replacementworkers in the event of a strike.

According to the union, the major issue at play is changes to the pension plan for new hires.

A two-week "cooling off" period is in place right now, meaning that neither side can either strike or lockout until March 30 at midnight. Once that deadline passes, notice can be issued by either side within 48 hours.

Unifor 594 represents 800 employees working at the refinery.