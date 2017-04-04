Things are returning to normal at Regina's Co-op Refinery.

On Monday night, workers voted to ratify a contract with management, putting an end to more than a year of negotiations.

Talks broke down last month, and a strike or lockout looked likely. However, both sides were able to come together on Friday.

The union had said it wasn't "the deal we wanted" but still recommended that workers support the deal.

Both sides were separated over changes to the workers' pension plan.

About 800 workers work at the refinery.