The Regina fire department is enhancing its public education program after studying the reasons behind the city's hundreds of cooking fires every year.

Between 2009 and 2015, cooking fires were the cause of 39 per cent of the city's structural fires. Damage costs totalled more than $8 million.

To figure out what was behind the incidents, the fire department filled out a survey at the scene of nearly 900 careless residential cooking incidents between Jan. 1, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2015.

"We know that residential cooking fires pose a serious threat to public safety," said Layne Jackson, chief of Regina Fire and Protective Services. "What we didn't know is who in our community is at greatest risk and what types of behaviour are leading to these fires." Layne Jackson is Regina's fire chief. (CBC News)

Some findings

The study, in partnership with the University of Regina, compared the local findings with census data to determine that overseas-born newcomers were 1.8 times more at-risk of cooking fires than the Canadian-born population.

"One of the main reasons for that is that some tend to leave the house while cooking is still happening, so that was a factor that we found overly represented," said Rozzet Jurdi-Hage, an associate professor of sociology and social studies at the University of Regina.

Situations involving older teens, young adults and seniors were noted as more severe and required firefighters' assistance.

Overall, the study showed distraction was the leading cause of the fires.

The program

Regina Fire and Protective Services has already been working with seniors associations, youth in schools and newcomer organizations to implement cooking safety.

Officials said the recent findings will lead to expanded programming, in an ongoing effort to prevent cooking-related incidents in the city.