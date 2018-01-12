A 24-year-old man is in jail after a domestic dispute turned into a cocaine bust on Thursday.

Regina police were called to the 3000 block of 13th Avenue in the Cathedral neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon for reports of a fight outside of a convenience store.

A man and a woman, who were later determined to be in a relationship, had been causing a disturbance when the man allegedly drove away with the woman's child.

The vehicle was located outside of an apartment on the 2200 block of Robinson Street, where the man and child were found. The woman was taken to the apartment and the man was made to wait outside.

The man had asked to retrieve some of his belongings from the apartment and police retrieved them for him. However, when police did so, it is alleged they found "a quantity of a substance" in some bags.

Police believed the substance to be cocaine and the quantity was enough to warrant a trafficking charge. The man was arrested, and police also found a gun and more illicit substances in another search.

The accused faces nine charges, including possession of a restricted firearm. He appeared in provincial court on Friday morning.