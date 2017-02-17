An investigation is being conducted after a drone was used to drop a package into the Regina Correctional Centre.

Drew Wilby, executive director with the Ministry of Justice, said it happened a few weeks ago.

"Thankfully, staff were able to intercept that drop before it was in the hands of inmates in the facility," Wilby told reporters Friday.

Wilby wouldn't specify what kind of contraband the package contained.

"Nothing of a significant nature, but it was enough to be concerned."

He added that along with internal and external investigations, the ministry will look into what other security measures could be taken to deal with drones.

He said this is the first time a drone has been used to infiltrate a Saskatchewan jail.

Watch Wilby address reporters about the incident.