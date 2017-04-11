A 46-year-old man was treated in hospital for minor injuries after the vehicle he was driving was rear-ended by a semi-trailer Monday afternoon.

RCMP say the driver of an SUV was travelling eastbound through a construction zone on Highway 16 when he abruptly stopped. The semi then struck the SUV.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital. The driver of the semi, 54, was uninjured.

Charges have been laid against the semi driver under the Traffic Safety Act.

Delmas is approximately 30 kilometres northeast of North Battleford, Sask.