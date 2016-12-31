Connor Ingram of Imperial, Sask., starts for Team Canada Saturday as it faces off against the U.S. at the World Junior Hockey Championships at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto.

Ingram's father, Brent Ingram, told CBC News that he had not spoken to his son prior to Saturday's game.

"He gets into his own … and we usually don't talk until after the game," Brent said.

The trip to see Ingram play has been enjoyable for the family, who flew out on Christmas Day. Brent said Hockey Canada has treated the families of the players very well.

"It's been even bigger and better than I think we expected."

Brent said Connor has been enjoying the tournament so far and has been rooming with Team Canada partner and netminder Carter Hart.

"They've been talking about the games and hashing out the teams," he added. "I'm sure they're a lot better friends. They know each other a lot better than they did a year ago at this time, that's for sure."

Brent said as far as the future of the starting position goes, he's just going to wait and see.

"It's always a big game of the tournament to play on New Year's Eve against the United States' team and I think he's really looking forward to it."

Ingram's last start was against Slovakia on Dec. 27. He made six saves in a 5-0 rout.

"It wasn't really wasn't much of a test for him," Brent said. "But it was his first chance to wear the maple leaf so he was pretty excited about that."

Hart, of the WHL's Everett Silvertips, has started the other two games for Team Canada. Hart won both games against Latvia and Russia.

Team Canada's leading scorer is Dylan Strome, who has two goals and seven points. He is tied for second place in the tournament with Sweden's Alexander Nylander, who has four goals.

Russia's Kirill Kaprizov leads tournament scoring with five goals and three assists.

The game starts at 2:30 CST.