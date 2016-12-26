It was almost midnight when Brent Ingram got the call.

His son, Connor, had made Team Canada and would be representing the country at the World Junior Hockey Championships in Toronto. The goaltending product of Imperial, Sask., and netminder for the WHL's Kamloops Blazers had made the final roster.

"We were very excited," Brent Ingram told CBC Radio's The Afternoon Edition earlier this month.

"He's had quite a career as a young gentleman," Brent said of his son, describing him as the typical, small-town boy.

Brent said Connor had to leave Imperial when he was 12 because there weren't enough hockey players for a team. So, they had to travel around for a spot to play in.

He was cut a few times, or would start as a backup and work his way up to a starter.

Connor was scouted and eventually earned a spot with the Blazers.

Brent said Connor was lucky, always finding a place to play. If he was cut, he'd find another team looking for a netminder and if they were lucky, Connor would play and beat the team that cut him previous, Brent said.

The family's tradition is to gather around the television and watch the World Juniors.

"I think to see Connor on the ice and have a chance to represent Canada and wear that maple leaf, I don't think there's any greater honour for a young person in hockey today."

Connor Ingram shut out the Czech Republic in Ottawa on Wednesday, making 21 saves in a 5-0 win. Anthony Cirelli of the OHL's Oshawa Generals scored the game winner 2:13 into the first period and added another goal in the third.

Ingram was drafted in the third round, 88th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Team Canada will take on Russia at 7 p.m. CST.