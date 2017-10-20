A new chapter of Regina education is officially underway, as Connaught Community School held it's grand opening Friday.
Speeches were made, Oh Canada was sung by a student choir and a drum circle was held to christen the new facility that stands, looking particularly modern, along 13th Avenue and Elphinstone Street.
The event was one of excitement, but it may have been bitter-sweet for some community members, as many were fond of the old Connaught school.
The previous school dated back more than a century and when it was announced that it would be torn down, a group rallied to save it. They even started a letter-writing campaign.
The building was torn down in 2014. All that is left of its bricks were made into an art exhibit nearby.