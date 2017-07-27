A Regina man is speaking out after an incident at a Canadian Tire store in Regina turned physical.

Kamao Cappo, who was involved in the altercation, posted a couple of videos online showing the incident, which occurred Wednesday. Canadian Tire has since apologized.

The video showed a situation between Cappo and a worker at the store, located in the city's east end.

The man apparently asked Cappo to leave, and said Cappo was trying to take something from the store.

Cappo disagreed and refused to leave, and said the man wasn't allowing him to buy a saw.

Kamao Cappo had been considering buying this saw at Canadian Tire in Regina. (Kamao Cappo/Facebook)

The situation escalated, and the man grabbed Cappo to lead him out.

After more words were exchanged, the man pushed Cappo up against a shelf. He then pushed him toward the exit, with Cappo sliding on his feet.

Online reaction

Since the incident, several people have re-posted the video or tagged Canadian Tire in posts online. Many of the comments voiced concerns about treatment of First Nations people.

"If we were white and walked into the store, this would not have happened," said Cappo, who is of First Nations heritage, in a post.

CBC News's interview requests were not answered, but we received an email response from Canadian Tire.

"We sincerely apologize for the experience that occurred in our store and we are actively reviewing all of the facts surrounding this matter," it said.

"We are communicating with Mr. Cappo directly, and we hope to resolve this matter as quickly as possible."

Police investigating

A Regina Police Service spokesperson confirmed that police are investigating a complaint of assault that is alleged to have occurred Wednesday afternoon at a business on the 2300 block of Prince of Wales Drive, where Candian Tire is located.

According to police, a 53-year-old man has alleged he was assaulted by an employee of the business at that location.

Police have the video in their possession and are investigating. No charges have been laid.

Police are investigating whether or not a threatening call is related to Wedneday's incident. (Marianne Meunier/Radio-Canada)

On Thursday, Regina police were called to the Canadian Tire after someone phoned the store and threatened it with a gun.

A police spokesperson said they are investigating whether or not there is any connection to the alleged assault that took place the day before.