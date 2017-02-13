Dozens of students from eight Regina schools are collaborating with the City of Regina and two local artists in an endeavour to rejuvenate Confederation Park.

Built in 1927 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of Canada's Confederation in 1867, the park is one of the oldest in the city.

"It's a culturally significant space," said Laurie Shalley, director of community services for the city, adding that the space was specifically built for the original exhibition grounds in Regina. It's located at Evraz Place.

Shalley said the collaboration is a way to retain the park's cultural significance and engage youth in the city. (Pamela Kazekare/SRC)

Shalley estimates there are more than 50 students participating in creating art that will be transferred to panels, which will then be used as enclosures for utility boxes throughout the park. The students' collaborative process is being lead by artists Jori Cachene and Bruno Hernani.

"They will be on display permanently throughout the park and will help tell the story of Confederation and Regina's role in it," Shalley said.

"We thought it would be a great idea to engage students in the creation of what we see as a legacy that people will enjoy for many years to come."

Shalley said there will be between 20 and 25 panels used throughout the park. The activity is important to retain the cultural significance of the park and engage youth in the city, she said.

The park is expected to open in the summer.