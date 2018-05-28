City mulling options when it comes to trash pickup for condominiums

The City of Regina scrapped the condominium waste rebate during last year's municipal budget, but a city couuncillor wants an exploration of the costs and implications of bringing it back.

Some condominium owners in the city have to hire private contractors to collect their trash because the city's trash collection won't or can't service them.

Despite that, those condo owners still pay for the service through their property taxes.

Those people would previously receive a rebate for their troubles.

That changed when the city made some big cuts last year to accommodate a funding shortfall, including the waste rebate which the city said would save it $250,000 a year.

At Monday's city council meeting, councillor Jerry Flegel is scheduled to recommend that a report be filed to the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee looking at the costs and implications of reinstating the rebate and highlighting options that would enable all of the city's condos to utilize trash pickup.