Regina police say a condo fire that occurred Jan. 11 on the 1300 block of Halifax Street is now being considered suspicious.

On Jan. 12, one of the building's residents posted video surveillance of the incident on Facebook.

"We are aware...of a video that is believed to be video of a person moving about and behaving suspiciously at this condo building before the time of the fire," said Elizabeth Popowich, spokesperson for the Regina Police Service, in an email.

Five fire trucks were called to the scene of a condo fire on the 1300 block of Halifax Street on Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. (Alex Johnson/CBC News)

"That video will form part of this investigation; but it's not the whole thing," she added.

Images show a person entering the property and then fleeing quickly from the spot where the fire started on a main floor patio.

A hefty reward

According to the Facebook post, the owner of the condo is offering a $500,000 reward for any information leading to the identity and conviction of the mystery person.

The reward increased from $25,000 to $500,000 since the video was posted.

Merchant working on case

High-profile Regina-based lawyer Tony Merchant told CBC he has been in contact with the complainant and is working on the case.

The moment where video surveillance shows the condo patio bursting into flames. (Facebook)

The Regina Fire Department confirmed it completed its portion of the investigation. City police will continue probing the incident.

"We still need to do the work of proving what everyone suspects," said Popowich, adding there have been no arrests.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Regina Police Service.