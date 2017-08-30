The number of complaints filed against the Regina Police Service has decreased for another year in 2016.

A report about the number of complaints is going to the board of the police commissioners on Wednesday.

Complaints were down to 48 in 2016, of which four are still outstanding. That is down from 79 complaints in 2015 and 85 in 2014.

The report says nine of the 48 complaints were substantiated. The number of substantiated complaints in 2015 was also nine.

The numbers for both years are down from 2014, when 30 of 85 complaints against the police were substantiated.

In July, a Regina man launched a lawsuit against the police department for assault after a December 2016 incident in which the man was thrown to the ground while being taken into custody.

Another man whose complaint against Regina police did not result in disciplinary action has filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission. He says he was improperly arrested in 2015 and was mocked by officers due to a brain.