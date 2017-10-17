Residents near the Saskatchewan-Alberta border have been asked to evacuate as a wildfire burns in the area.

A wildfire emergency advisory has been issued by the Town of Burstall and RM of Deerforks in Saskatchewan due to a wildfire that is currently burning south of the town and moving northeast along Range Road 11.

Burstall's deputy mayor, David Pidlisny, said there was heavy smoke on the south side of the town when he spoke to CBC early Tuesday afternoon.

At the time, he said the fire was south of the town and moving northeast, but was not yet encroaching on the town.

"But it is moving rapidly and it's unknown whether it will reach the town or bypass the town," he said. "It depends on wind direction."

The area is currently under a wind warning with winds gusting towards 80-90 km/h into Tuesday evening.

Pidlisny said co-ordinating the evacuation is "a little hectic," and urged residents to move north along Highway 21 or west along Highway 321.

About 380 people will be leaving the area.

Burstall is 155 km northwest of Swift Current, Sask.

Alta. highway closed

Just before 1 p.m. MT, Redcliff RCMP were informed of the grassfire.

RCMP and Cypress County Fire crews are on scene. Highway 41 has been closed due to the fire and extreme smoke conditions.

Residents of the Village of Hilda, which is about 50 km northeast of Medicine Hat, Alta., have been advised to prepare to evacuate.

The public is being asked to avoid travel in the area.