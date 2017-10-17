Residents near the Saskatchewan-Alberta border have been asked to evacuate as a wildfire burns in the area.

The town of Leader, roughly 85 kilometres southwest of Kindersley, Sask., is now among communities being evacuated from the southwestern area of the province. The town of more than 800 residents has declared a local state of emergency.

Leader residents are being asked to evacuate to Kindersley.

Residents of the nearby communities of Burstall and Liebenthal are also being asked to leave their homes.

'I've never seen anything like that in my life'

Jackie Penny, who farms north of Burstall, said she was driving toward the town to help fight the fire when she was forced to turn around.

"It just enveloped the sun. You couldn't even see the sun in some spots, and there were leaves flying and tumbleweeds. It was crazy," she said. "I've never seen anything like that in my life."

Jackie Penny said the skies in Burstall were full of smoke. (Submitted by Jackie Penny)

Burstall's deputy mayor David Pidlisny said there was heavy smoke on the south side of the town when he spoke to CBC News early Tuesday afternoon.

At the time, it was not yet encroaching on the town.

"But it is moving rapidly and it's unknown whether it will reach the town or bypass the town," he said. "It depends on wind direction."

The area is currently under a wind warning, with gusting toward 80 to 90 km/h into Tuesday evening.

Highway 41 has been closed due to the fire and extreme smoke. (Submitted by Tara Wedge)

According to the province of Saskatchewan, a rapid response team has been dispatched to assist local fire departments with fighting the fire and evacuating the area.

Alberta highway closed

Just before 1 p.m. MT, Redcliff RCMP were informed of the grassfire.

RCMP and Cypress County fire crews are on the scene. Highway 41 has been closed due to the fire and extreme smoke.

Residents of the village of Hilda, which is about 50 kilometres northeast of Medicine Hat, Alta., have been advised to prepare to evacuate.

The public is being asked to avoid travel in the area.

SaskEnergy checking facilities

SaskEnergy has above-ground facilities in the Burstall area and is sending technicians to see if they are at risk from the fire, according to a provincial government spokesperson.

The Crown corporation's South Bayhurst station west of the community is being monitored by an operator, she said.

SaskEnergy's regional office in Swift Current is also sending technicians to the region to check on the facilities.