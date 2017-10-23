If you're a commercial vehicle driver and your weight — the vehicle's, that is — is leaning on the heavy side, you might be pulled off the road.

The Regina Police Service and Saskatchewan Government Insurance are teaming up to conduct inspections of commercial vehicles within city limits, starting Monday.

Commercial vehicles are considered trucks over one ton that carry goods for business purposes.

The project comes in light of 42 inspections, which took place in September. Over half of the vehicles inspected were pulled of the road and taken out of service, according to police.

"Since the majority of commercial vehicle inspections occur on highways, rather than local roadways, it is possible a poorly-maintained commercial vehicle could operate, without drawing attention, until/unless a collision occurs," said Regina Police Service in a release.

If pulled over, inspections items include:

Weight and dimension.

Documentation and permits.

Safety equipment and inspection certificates.

Driver's licence and vehicle registrations.

The program will take place in intervals over the next year.