Woman looking to get commemorative bus shelter for mother installed in Regina

If you've walked around in Regina's Wascana Park or Saskatoon's Meewasin Park, you've likely seen commemorative plaques for people who have died.

Paid for by the families' of loved ones who has passed on, the plaques adorn municipal structures such as park benches.

Now, one family in Regina is taking a different route: a commemorative bus shelter.

A city committee report says a bus shelter was requested near Qu'Appelle Drive and Elphinstone Street.

According to the report, the late mother of the woman who requested the shelter caught the bus from that location for decades.

The daughter would cover installation costs — more than $18,000 — and the city would then maintain the shelter through its municipal budget like it does any other bus shelter.

The family declined to comment.

The report will be considered at a Thursday committee meeting.