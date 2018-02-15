Skip to Main Content
Woman looking to get commemorative bus shelter for mother installed in Regina

Notifications

Woman looking to get commemorative bus shelter for mother installed in Regina

Some decide to honour loved ones who have passed away through a commemorative plaque on a park bench, but a Regina family is choosing a commemorative bus shelter instead.

Shelter would be located at Qu'Appelle Drive and Elphinstone Street

CBC News ·
The bus shelter would be similar in design to this. (City of Regina)

If you've walked around in Regina's Wascana Park or Saskatoon's Meewasin Park, you've likely seen commemorative plaques for people who have died.

Paid for by the families' of loved ones who has passed on, the plaques adorn municipal structures such as park benches.

Now, one family in Regina is taking a different route: a commemorative bus shelter.

A city committee report says a bus shelter was requested near Qu'Appelle Drive and Elphinstone Street.

According to the report, the late mother of the woman who requested the shelter caught the bus from that location for decades.

The daughter would cover installation costs — more than $18,000 — and the city would then maintain the shelter through its municipal budget like it does any other bus shelter.

The family declined to comment.

The report will be considered at a Thursday committee meeting. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us