Comedian Kevin Hart will make two stops in Saskatchewan later this summer as part of new his tour, The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour.

Hart will make a stop at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon on June 2 and then he'll perform at the Brandt Centre in Regina the next day.

Both dates are weekend shows. Ticket sales will begin on Wednesday at 11 a.m. CST on Live Nation's website.

Hart had previously performed in the province back in November 2015.

Ticket prices start at about $35.