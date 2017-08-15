If you are hoping to grab a drink in Saskatchewan, you likely won't have to go far.

According to a recent Statistics Canada report on businesses in the country, Saskatchewan has the most bars (or drinking establishment) per capita out of any province in the Canadian Prairies, and is tied with B.C. for the most in Western Canada.

In Canada, there are a total of 5,222 bars, or about one and a half bars for every 10,000 Canadians.

Newfoundland and Labrador has the most bars, with about four per 10,000 people, followed by Quebec, with about two and a half per 10,000 and New Brunswick, with just over two.

Saskatchewan has between one and two bars per 10,000 people, which is about the same as B.C., while Alberta and Manitoba trail with less than half a bar for every 10,000.

Newfoundland and Labrador has the most bars, with about four per 10,000 people. (Statistics Canada.)

When it comes to major cities, St. John's, N.L., has the most bars, followed by Sherbrooke, Que. and Saint John, N.B.

Oshawa, Ont. has the least, followed by Guelph, Ont. and Winnipeg.

Regina and Saskatoon, Sask. are both fairly average, with between one and one and a half bars for every 10,000 people in each city.