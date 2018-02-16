One week after the verdict in the Gerald Stanley murder trial came down, people gathered in Regina to remember the death of Colten Boushie.

A group of about 60 walked and sang during the Friday night rally, before making their way to a downtown hall. There, they held one minute of silence at 7:30 p.m., to coincide with the time one week earlier, when a jury found Gerald Stanley not guilty in Boushie's shooting death.

Satin Denny, eldest sister to Boushie, stood to give a tearful address. She told those gathered how thankful her family members have been for the support of everyone across Canada, following her brother's death.

"It's hard; I wouldn't wish this on anyone," she said.

Several came to the front to embrace Denny, and to speak about their feelings on the treatment of Indigenous people and their feelings on the need for change.

People sitting at a rally took turns listening and talking about their feelings in the wake of Colten Boushie's death. (CBC News)

Murray Stonechild stood to describe some of the difficult things he had seen in his lifetime, as a war veteran, and yet how unsafe he and other Indigenous people felt right at home in Saskatchewan in the wake of Boushie's death.

However, he said he felt something good would come from the sadness and misfortune of Boushie's death.

"The world is watching. The world knows his name," he said.

Stonechild said the federal government is now speaking out, recognizing the need for reform of the justice system.

Groups like Colonialism No More and the Saskatchewan Coalition Against Racism have been trying to support the Boushie family by holding events like the one-week rally, said organizer Michelle Stewart. They continue to hold events to draw awareness to what she called a "two-tiered" justice system.

Candles burned in memory of Colten Boushie, while a framed picture of the slain 22-year-old sat at the front of the room. (CBC News)

"I think what we're doing right now in Regina and across Canada is demonstrating capacity to continue to hold space until something changes," she said.

"I hope this is a catalyst for change."