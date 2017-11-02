The family of Colten Boushie, who was shot and killed by a Saskatchewan landowner in 2016, plans to appeal an internal investigation by the RCMP that cleared officers of wrongdoing in how they interacted with them in the wake of his death.

Boushie was shot and killed in August 2016 on a rural property near Biggar, Sask. Landowner Gerald Stanley has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Boushie's death. Stanley's trial will get underway in February.

Boushie's death ignited racial tensions across the province.

Alvin Baptiste, Boushie's uncle, says the entire internal investigation is a "cover up" and he maintains his sister Debbie Baptiste and her children were mistreated when officers came to their trailer on Red Pheasant First Nation to inform the family that Boushie had been killed.

"They just approached it like they were the culprits of something like that did something wrong. They did nothing, they were just innocent people," Baptiste said.

"We don't have no rights here. It's like we don't have no rights at all, just sweep us under the rug, kick us under the bus, just move on, forget about what happened. That's how they look at it. Just another Indian."