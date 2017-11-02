The family of Colten Boushie, who was shot and killed by a Saskatchewan landowner in 2016, plans to appeal an internal investigation by the RCMP that cleared officers of wrongdoing in how they interacted with them in the wake of his death.
Boushie was shot and killed in August 2016 on a rural property near Biggar, Sask. Landowner Gerald Stanley has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Boushie's death. Stanley's trial will get underway in February.
Boushie's death ignited racial tensions across the province.
Alvin Baptiste, Boushie's uncle, says the entire internal investigation is a "cover up" and he maintains his sister Debbie Baptiste and her children were mistreated when officers came to their trailer on Red Pheasant First Nation to inform the family that Boushie had been killed.
"They just approached it like they were the culprits of something like that did something wrong. They did nothing, they were just innocent people," Baptiste said.
"We don't have no rights here. It's like we don't have no rights at all, just sweep us under the rug, kick us under the bus, just move on, forget about what happened. That's how they look at it. Just another Indian."
In the letter sent to the Boushie family, RCMP Supt. Mike Gibbs wrote that the RCMP apologized for the fact the officer's actions that night "could have been perceived as insensitive." But he goes on to say "given the safety risks involved" the approach "the RCMP had to take was tactical in nature and in this situation was acceptable."
The letter informs Boushie's family that all but one of their complaints against the RCMP have been dismissed.
In the letter, one officer acknowledged the situation on Aug. 22, 2016 was "unique"
"Trying to be sensitive with the next of kin [notification], but at the same time trying to keep the high-risk situation safe, was an extreme challenge," the officer said.
Lawyer plans to appeal decision
Boushie's family lawyer Chris Murphy says he plans on appealing those findings to the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP.
"There would have been other ways for the RCMP to notify Debbie Baptiste of the death of her son other than surrounding her trailer and searching her home," Murphy said.
When RCMP dud surround and search Boushie's mother's home just after the death of her son, their actions weren't based on any sort of evidence, said Murphy.
Murphy said the search of Debbie Baptiste's home was based on "speculation" that an armed individual was in the home.
"What we know is that the police don't have any reliable information to suggest that the person had gone there," Murphy said.
"It's just complete speculation that the RCMP believe that anybody in relation to this incident was inside Debbie Baptiste's trailer at all."
The family also had complaints about the media release sent out at the time of Boushie's death that they say made him look like a criminal.
Murphy said he believes the fact the complaints were dismissed speak to issues around the relationship between police and Indigenous people in Saskatchewan.
"If you are an Indigenous person living in Saskatchewan how does that make you feel if you know that if one of your loved ones is shot and killed, you will potentially have your home surrounded and stormed while at the same time being notified that the person that you raised has been killed," Murphy said.
CBC has reached out the RCMP for comment.
1 complaint upheld
The letter does say that it was "not appropriate" for two officers who were part of the Boushie investigation to drive at high speeds while someone in custody was in the back seat of their cruiser.
The officers, the letter said, were trying to track down another vehicle that had apparently fled the scene. The officers told investigators they were in a rush when they got in the vehicle and weren't aware there was a person in the back seat.
The letter says those two officers "received guidance" on safe handling of prisoners.