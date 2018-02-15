Listen to episode 5 of CBC Saskatchewan's original podcast 'Boushie'

In 2016, Colten Boushie, a young Indigenous man, was shot and killed on a farm in rural Saskatchewan, inciting racial tensions across the province.

CBC Saskatchewan has launched "Boushie", a podcast series that chronicles the story of Boushie and the white farmer, Gerald Stanley, who was charged with second-degree murder and found not guilty in connection to his death.

Episode 5 goes through the jury's verdict in Gerald Stanley's second degree murder trial, and the national reaction it triggered.

The podcast, which is hosted by CBC Radio's Rachel Zelniker, traces the case from the shooting until after the not-guilty verdict. In each episode she'll be joined by CBC reporter Charles Hamilton for an in-depth look at what's happening inside the courtroom, as well as the stories behind it.

Episode 5 available now

Listen to episodes 1-5 online here.

You can download episodes of Boushie at CBC podcasts, subscribe on iTunes or your favourite podcast app.