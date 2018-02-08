In 2016, Colten Boushie, a young Indigenous man, was shot and killed on a farm in rural Saskatchewan, inciting racial tensions across the province.

CBC Saskatchewan has launched "Boushie", a podcast series that chronicles the story of Boushie and the white farmer, Gerald Stanley, who was charged with second-degree murder in connection to his death.

This episode goes through the second week of Stanley's murder trial as Stanley's defence team makes its case. It details Stanley's testimony about what happened on the farm the day Boushie was killed and explains why he's calling it a freak accident.

The podcast, which is hosted by CBC Radio's Rachel Zelniker, will trace the case from the shooting to the upcoming trial, and ultimately to the jury's verdict. In each episode she'll be joined by CBC reporter Charles Hamilton for an in-depth look at what's happening inside the courtroom, as well as the stories behind it.

