The family of Colten Boushie is appealing the decision in an RCMP internal investigation into the way police handled interactions with the family following the 22-year-old's death.

That investigation cleared officers last year of wrongdoing — a decision the family has asked the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to examine.

The commission, an independent agency that conducts reviews when complainants are not satisfied with the RCMP's handling of their complaints, has confirmed with the Boushie family that it will review and examine the RCMP's handling of their public complaint.

Chris Murphy, the lawyer for the family, said it was important that people see that the Feb. 9 verdict acquitting Gerald Stanley in Boushie's August 2016 shooting death was only "a small part" of injustices the family has faced.

"It culminated in the verdict, but the injustices occurred all along the way."

Murphy also said he hopes the review will result in "more broad reforms" of the justice system.

Actions could be perceived as 'insensitive'

Boushie, who was from the Red Pheasant First Nation in Saskatchewan, died of a gunshot wound to the head on Gerald Stanley's Biggar-area farm on Aug. 9, 2016. The 56-year-old Stanley was charged with second-degree murder and found not guilty last Friday, a decision which sparked rallies and protests across the county.

In 2016, when seven officers went to Red Pheasant First Nation to inform Boushie's mother and siblings of his death, they surrounded and searched the family's trailer.

They were acting on a tip that a possibly armed man had fled the scene of Boushie's death to a trailer that looked like the one his family lived in, according to the RCMP.

The family filed five complaints to the RCMP, saying they were treated as if they were under suspicion and in a "cold and insensitive" manner, according a letter written by RCMP Supt. Mike Gibbs last October.

Colten Boushie was killed on a farm near Biggar, Sask., in August of 2016. (Facebook)

Following an internal RCMP investigation, Gibbs apologized for the officers' actions, conceding they "could have been perceived as insensitive."

But, he went on, "given the safety risks involved," RCMP had to take a tactical approach that was "acceptable" in the situation.

1 of 5 complaints upheld

All but one of the family's complaints were dismissed. RCMP told the family if they were not satisfied with the explanations given in the letter, they could take the matter up with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission.

The RCMP investigation upheld one complaint, with Gibbs saying in the letter it was "not appropriate" that two officers drove at high speed — in pursuit of a vehicle leaving the scene in Biggar — while someone they had taken into custody was in the back of their cruiser.

Colten Boushie's mother, Debbie Baptiste, is seen standing with his uncle, Alvin Baptiste. Alvin Baptiste has said police treated the family like 'culprits of something, like they did something wrong,' when notifying them of Boushie's death. (Jason Warick)

The officers told investigators they were in a rush when they got in the vehicle and weren't aware there was a person in the back seat.

Murphy said the RCMP had argued there were no witnesses to corroborate what Boushie's mother and brothers said about their treatment by police.

However, the same investigation accepted the word of the police officers who said they didn't know there was a female witness in the back of their vehicle, he said.

'We require investigators who are willing to turn up everything.' - Chris Murphy, Boushie family lawyer

"If anyone in Canada believes for a second that there isn't something involved in that decision about how those two police officers are believed over [Colten Boushie's mother] Debbie Baptiste — when everyone knows the police searched that residence — then we have to understand that there's a problem that exists."

Murphy said the family hopes the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission will be thorough in looking at the RCMP's actions.

"We require investigators who are willing to turn up everything. That's all we want."

When asked about the family's complaint, Regina-Wascana MP and federal Minister of Public Safety Ralph Goodale said people who believe they have been mistreated or ill-treated by a police process involving the RCMP can request the commission step in and examine the response.

"This is external to the RCMP and it will be reviewed thoroughly by that agency," he said.