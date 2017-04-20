Saskatchewan might be easy to draw, but the people, places and creatures that make it unique could be hard to colour.

A new adult colouring book, Colour Saskatchewan, contains 70 pages of hand drawn and digitally-made images by Jason Sylvestre.

'I just enjoy the quirkiness of our people and the quirkiness of our landscape.' - Jason Sylvestre

"I wanted to challenge myself to do something a little different and so I thought I'd like to give an adult colouring book a try," said Sylvestre.

Sylvestre, a Regina cartoonist and graphic designer, got the idea to do an adult colouring book about the land of the living skies after illustrating You Might Be From Saskatchewan If and Strange Saskatchewan.

"I just enjoy the quirkiness of our people and the quirkiness of our landscape. Where else can you go from the boreal forest to a sand dune within a three-hour drive?" said Sylvestre.

He said determining which drawings represent the province was the most difficult part of the project. The book contains everything from the Jackfish Lake lighthouse to historical events, like the Regina cyclone.

"We were trying to find images that would make really interesting colouring pages or would present challenges for people to colour — things that were iconic about the province," said Sylvestre.

A portion of book sales will go to Creative Kids Saskatchewan, an organization that removes financial barriers for children to get involved in arts and culture.