Two people are dead after a collision near Colonsay, Sask., on Wednesday.

Police were called to the scene just west of the town on Highway 16 around 8:40 p.m. CST.

The two were the lone occupants of their vehicles. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene with police.

Investigation is ongoing.

Colonsay is 55 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.