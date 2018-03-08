A major snowfall over the past weekend and Monday saw a 38 per cent increase in collision claims from the week before, according to SGI.

There were 1,249 collision claims reported in Saskatchewan from March 3 to 8, compared to 907 collisions the week before, an increase of 342 claims.

There could be even more collisions than reported as some customers may not have filed their claims yet, said Tyler McMurchy, a spokesperson with SGI. Customers do have two years to file a claim, but he said SGI encourages people to make their reports as soon as they reasonably can.

Both Saskatoon and Regina police services reported a number of collisions in the wake of a major snowfall that took place over the course of three days, starting on Saturday.

Police reminded motorists to slow down and keep a safe following distance from the vehicle ahead of them.