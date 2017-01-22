One woman has died and three more are injured after a collision about 20 kilometres south of Southey, Sask., on Saturday afternoon.

Police say a northbound truck collided with a southbound car on Highway 6. Three people were inside the car. One of the passengers, a 40-year-old woman from Cupar, Sask., was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. Charges are pending against the driver of the truck, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

The truck driver was transferred to Regina General Hospital with the two surviving occupants of the car, all with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway reopened before 2 a.m. CST Sunday morning after being completely blocked due to the crash.

Southey is about 60 kilometres north of Regina.