It may not be a record many Saskatchewan residents look forward to breaking, but, unfortunately we have no control over the weather.

Thursday morning Regina hit –24.4 C and broke the record for coldest temperature occurring on November 9.

The day in 1919 held the title at a temperature of – 23.9 C. Total records date back to 1884.

The cold is expected to ease up after today, according to Environment Canada. The seven-day forecast shows Regina may even see above-zero temperatures by mid-week.