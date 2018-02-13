It was another really cold day in Saskatchewan on Monday as six daily cold weather records were broken.

Val Marie was the cold spot in the province, with temperatures dipping down to –43.6 C. That broke a record of –32.2 C for Feb. 12, which was set in 1949.

Val Marie was an outlier, as it was about seven degrees colder than the other coldest places in the province. Kindersley, Weyburn and Coronach dipped to –36 C.

Val Marie was still the cold spot early Tuesday morning as temperatures hovered around –29 C. The warm spot in the province was Buffalo Narrows at –6 C.