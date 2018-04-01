11 Sask. communities snap decades-old cold weather records

Several Saskatchewan communities set new record lows over the Easter long weekend, with Moose Jaw and Prince Albert breaking weather records set in the 1890s.

On Friday, Meadow Lake, Melfort, Nipawin, Prince Albert, Watrous East and Wynyard set new cold weather temperatures.

Prince Albert set its lowest record cold, at -33.1 C, breaking a record set of -32.8 C in 1890.

On Saturday, Assiniboia, Kindersley, Moose Jaw, Rosetown and Weyburn broke former records as well, with temperatures hovering around the -20 C range.

Moose Jaw also broke a more than century-old record, set in 1899. The temperature at that time was recorded at -22.2 C, while the new record is set at -23.1 C.

No quick end in sight

Amanda Prysizney, a decision support meteorologist for Environment and Climate Change Canada, had said on Friday that temperatures across most of Saskatchewan are between about 10 and 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

The cold temperatures are the result of an Arctic vortex sitting over the central Arctic, said Prysizney, with a system over B.C. also bringing the cold air south into the Prairies.

"It looks like the start of a rebound into more seasonable temperatures won't happen until about April 9th or so, give or take a day," said Prysizney.

It's a rude reversal from what was significantly milder weather last April, with Saskatoon, Kindersley and Elbow setting record breaking highs of between 20 and 21.7 C on April 7.