The bitter cold temperatures Regina saw over the holidays have taken a toll on some of the city's trees.

Several trees are showing cracks in their bark because of the drastic change in temperature — a phenomena called frost cracks.

During a recent cold snap that blanketed Saskatchewan, temperatures dropped down to –30 C.

But the city has assured residents that once the weather warms up, the trees often heal themselves.

If the crack is too large, the city could insert a bolt into the trunk that may help the mending process.

If you are concerned about a substantial frost crack, call the City of Regina, which will determine the best way to help.