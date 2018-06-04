Skip to Main Content
Cochin, Sask., man accused of murder was son of victim: RCMP

Notifications

New

Cochin, Sask., man accused of murder was son of victim: RCMP

The RCMP have confirmed that a homicide victim and the man accused of killing him are father and son.

Police found body of 59-year-old man on Thursday morning

CBC News ·
Joshua Tucker is accused of killing his father, Gordon Tucker. (CBC)

A 27-year-old Cochin, Sask., man who was charged with second-degree murder this week is the son of his alleged victim, RCMP say.

Joshua Roy Tucker appeared in North Battleford court on Monday, days after RCMP found his father's body on a rural property southeast of Cochin.

Gordon Ernest Tucker's body was found by RCMP around 9:30 a.m. CST last Thursday.

His death was immediately said to be suspicious. 

An investigation into the circumstance's surrounding the death is ongoing. 

Cochin is 153 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us