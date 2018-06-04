Cochin, Sask., man accused of murder was son of victim: RCMP

A 27-year-old Cochin, Sask., man who was charged with second-degree murder this week is the son of his alleged victim, RCMP say.

Joshua Roy Tucker appeared in North Battleford court on Monday, days after RCMP found his father's body on a rural property southeast of Cochin.

Gordon Ernest Tucker's body was found by RCMP around 9:30 a.m. CST last Thursday.

His death was immediately said to be suspicious.

An investigation into the circumstance's surrounding the death is ongoing.

Cochin is 153 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.