RCMP make arrest in suspicious Cochin, Sask., death

North Battleford RCMP have made an arrest after a suspicious death this week near the west-central Saskatchewan village of Cochin, 153 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

Police were called to a rural property southeast of the community around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, where they found the body of a 59-year-old man.

Police determined his death to be suspicious and took a person into custody.

No charges have been laid but police are continuing to investigate and the RCMP's major crimes unit is involved.

No further information about the person taken into custody, or the 59-year-old man, was provided.