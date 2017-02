A traffic stop last week turned into a drug bust, which saw more than 200 grams of cocaine seized by the RCMP.

On Feb. 4, police pulled a 30-year-old man over on Highway 1 in the rural municipality of Caron.

They took a Regina man into custody and charged him with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The man had 198.6 grams of powdered cocaine and 9.7 grams of crack cocaine.

Police estimate the value to be upwards of $20,000, based on an estimated street price of $80 to $100 a gram.