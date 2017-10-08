A total of three people have been arrested after Estevan RCMP said they stopped a vehicle suspected of dangerous driving and found 38 grams of cocaine on Saturday.

RCMP said they found one woman was hiding a small amount of crystal methamphetamine inside her body cavity.Two women, ages 51 and 35, from Regina were arrested.

The bust prompted police to search a rural property near Frobisher, Sask. on Sunday. The search turned up more than one kg of crystal meth and 300 grams of what police called a "cocaine-based substance." Officers also seized an assault rifle.

The 51-year-old woman was arrested for:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Careless storage of a firearm

A 60-year-old Regina man was also arrested in connection with the incident for:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm without a license

Careless storage of a firearm.

The man and woman are set to appear in Provincial Court on Tuesday.

