A group of community-minded people gathered Saturday to consider policy questions in depth, in response to Premier Brad Wall's initiative to bring about "transformational" change in Saskatchewan.

Wall's concept was introduced in the speech from the throne at the Saskatchewan Legislature following the spring 2016 provincial election.

Since then, the province has suggested changes in how health regions and school boards are organized.

On Saturday, at a packed meeting hall in Regina, a group called SaskForward met to consider the implications of the premier's initiative.

"We're taking the government seriously, that they are interested in transformational change," Simon Enoch, a spokesman for the group, said.

SaskForward was created as a way to gather input from a range of people and organizations.

"We thought that, given the scope of the changes that were on offer, that we really needed to engage the public. And so what we did was we brought together a coalition of groups and individuals and decided to create our own online consultation process, and that's culminated in the summit today," Enoch said.

Concerns about cost-cutting

Enoch said many people are expressing concern that the government may be focused on change as a way to save money.

"I think it should be more than cost-cutting, but that's my own opinion. We'll see what the sort of general consensus is once we sift through the submissions we've gotten," Enoch said.

SaskForward's Simon Enoch. (Joelle Seal/CBC)

He added that some people have high expectations of the government when it comes to making changes.

"People are in the mood for bigger ideas [and] more vision about how we can change our province for the better," he said.

The SaskForward consultation caught the attention of Melissa Compain, a Regina teacher who joined the group as a volunteer and also made a submission.

"Issues around equality and education and power really are of interest to me," Compain said, adding she was appreciative of the opportunity to provide input.

"This allows me to connect education to a broad range of other issues," she said. "To improve outcomes in education you also need to improve outcomes in health care and social services and so on. So this is a great place to do that and bring all those pieces of the puzzle together."

Compain said she shared an idea about using school spaces for more than education.

"I like to talk about thinking outside the box," she said. "My submission to SaskForward was to suggest that we re-imagine our schools as community hubs."

She said the school could become a focal point for many community interactions, such as providing nutritional advice or counselling supports for families facing tough times.

"So, if they're coming to school and dropping their kids off, it would be great if they had a counsellor they could talk to," Compain said.

"The student could be pulled out from class and join their parent in that session," she said. "So facilitating, making it easier, decreasing the barriers to access to public services."

SaskForward hopes to organize all the input and prepare a presentation for the provincial government around the end of February.