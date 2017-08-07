For many athletes at the 2017 Saskatchewan First Nations Summer Games in Regina, competing is a life-changing experience.

But for the coaches, it can be just as powerful.

Tara Griffith is an assistant coach with the midget boys FHQ team.

Griffith was an athlete in her youth, which carried her to play post-secondary at Lethbridge College.

She said sport can improve the lives of youth people in multiple ways.

"It can bring a lot of confidence. I think that's what I've taken throughout my life that sport has given me. It's really cool to see the same thing now happen with these athletes," she said.

Tara Griffith has seen the effect sports can have on a young person's life. (CBC News/Alec Salloum)

Griffith won the CCAA national championship as an 18-year-old with Lethbridge.

For much of her success, she credits the coaches who helped push her.

"Because of those coaches, they really cared about me and went the extra mile, I think that that's definitely what helped me," she said.

Now it's come full circle, with Griffith helping to give the athletes she coaches the same opportunities. In her time with the team, she said she's seen the development in players as athletes and people.

"Just to see them grow into themselves, to be empowered young people with goals, I think that's how coaching really inspires me," she said. "To see the positive change, setting goals for themselves and trying to achieve those."

Growing together

Daniel Walker from Okanese First Nation has been coaching the same FHQ boys softball team for eight years. Now, they're competing in the Under-18 category.

"You watch them grow up and mature. It's rewarding," he said.

The same group has been at the games in 2011, 2013 and 2015, bringing home a bronze medal the last two times.

Daniel Walker has been coaching the same FHQ boys softball team for eight years. Now, they’re competing in the Under 18 midget category. (CBC News/Alec Salloum)

It's their last year competing in the games, so they're hoping to make the championship game this time around. But no matter what the results are, Walker will have nearly a decade of coaching — and memories — under his belt.

"It grounds you. It gives you a relationship with First Nations youth. It means you can actually be part of somebody's life for four different games."