The Regina Co-op refinery said it will conduct a "full scale" test of its alarm systems and perform a practice evacuation on Wednesday afternoon.

Testing will get underway around 1 p.m. CST, the company said in a press release.

The company said the testing is a way to keep the safety protocols up to snuff, should an actual situation arise which may require evacuation and an alarm.

The company said it is working to notify neighbouring businesses in the Ross Industrial Park area but any concerns or inquiries should be directed to the company's director of public affairs and communications, Brad DeLorey.