CN says one of its conductors died while working at a yard site in Melville, Sask., on Friday. CN spokesperson Patrick Waldron said the circumstances of the accident are under investigation.

Teamsters Canada said the conductor was a 26-year-old woman who had been working for CN since 2014.

Christopher Monette, director of public affairs with Teamsters Canada, said accidents of this kind do happen occasionally.

"Obviously the teamsters are heavily invested in building up strong safety first, safety positive workplaces, and heavily invested in trying to make sure these events are as rare as possible in order to ensure the safety and security of our members."

However, when accidents happen, it is painful, particularly at this time of year, he said.

"Teamsters are a big Teamster family here and when one of our sisters dies in the line of work, it's a tragedy for all 125,000 members from coast to coast to coast."

Monette said a Transportation Safety Board investigation is underway.