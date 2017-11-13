The City of Meadow Lake is telling residents there is no danger to the public after a "serious incident" prompted a police search Monday afternoon for a person considered armed and dangerous.

Police did not disclose what the incident was, but said they were searching for a male described as being about five feet eight inches in height and 102 pounds.

Earlier Monday, the city put its arena and aquatic centre on lockdown after the RCMP announced they were looking for the suspect.

Those lockdowns were lifted before 5 p.m. CST.

The City of Meadow Lake wrote in a Facebook post that RCMP do not believe the public is in danger.

The RCMP has not provided its own update on public safety, and it is not clear if the suspect has been found.

He was last seen wearing a grey hat, which is of the Burton brand, glasses, a red hoodie with black writing, and black Adidas track pants.

Anyone who spots him is asked to call RCMP.