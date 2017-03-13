The city of Regina is set to unveil its Landfill Gas to Energy Project with SaskPower Monday morning.

The project was approved by city council back in 2014, and the plant will treat and convert methane from the Fleet Street landfill, converting it to electricity.

That electricity will then be sold and sent to SaskPower's provincial electrical grid.

The city's 2015 to 2019 General Capital Budget Plan included projections that the facility would generate one megawatt of power and generate $15 million in revenue over 20 years.

The plant will be unveiled at 11 a.m. CST Monday morning.